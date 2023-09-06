Machynlleth company Atherton Bikes has hand-crafted a limited edition downhill bike built to celebrate an epic British victory.
Atherton Bikes has unveiled an AM.200 DH bike in a limited edition of just 10 units to mark Charlie Hatton’s 2023 World Championship victory at Fort William.
The AM200 Gold is hand-crafted in Machynlleth and is a full team replica of the bike which bore Charlie to victory with teammate Andreas Kolbjust 0.5 seconds behind him in second.
The World Champs spec AM.200 represents the gold standard in ride quality and handling.
Charlie said he was able to ride the horrendous conditions on the day of the race “as if it were dry”.
The availability of 12 standard sizes ensures that every rider can experience this level of confidence for themselves.
Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown said: “To be the first British bike brand to take that Elite World Champs win, and to achieve that win on a production bike so soon in our company’s history is the absolute dream.
“We wanted to take a moment to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into this moment–from riders, engineers, team partners and our tight knit team of employees here in Machynlleth.
The bike is available now and is strictly limited to 10 units.