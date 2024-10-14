A CELEBRATION of Ceredigion's businesses and communities is calling for entries for this years event.
The Gwobrau Caru Ceredigion Awards 2024, hosted by Ceredigion County Councill, to be held in December, will recognise the exceptional contributions and achievements of businesses, community projects, and individuals across the county.
Entries for the awards are now open and feature 12 categories, ranging from innovations in the community, such as finding new uses from old buildings, through to awards recognising young entrepreneurs, successful events and the tourist industry. Applicants from small enterprises, through to larger businesses, non-profit organisations, charities and community groups alike, are all welcomed to take part in a celebration of those that help make Ceredigion a better and more prosperous place to live.
The event is being organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the Caru Ceredigion banner.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Economy, said: “We are proud and excited to be hosting our first ever Caru Ceredigion Awards to celebrate the success and achievements of businesses, young entrepreneurs and communities across the county.”
The full list of eligible categories can be found at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/caru-ceredigion-awards
The awards are free to enter, with the closing date for entries Wednesday, 13 November.