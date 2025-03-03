A beloved Caribbean restaurant in Aberystwyth is moving to a new building.
Mama Fay’s started as an Aberaeron food stall nine years ago before becoming a restaurant on Portland Road.
The colourful space known for its friendly welcome, its jerk sauce and its cocktails, will be moving to 791 Park Avenue, next to the M&S shop in the old Aberystwyth Gas Co building.
The new space close to the station will offer the same popular dishes as well as an expanded menu, serving up to 70 people compared to its current 35-cover space.
Not only that, the new building will also offer an upstairs space with a full cocktail bar and host reggae nights.
“We’re looking forward to moving upwards to a new and more improved space - it’ll be a nicer, cleaner, fresher and a new beginning.
“We’ll be bringing the Caribbean vibe to Aberystwyth with reclaimed wood on the walls and a galvanised bar.
“The reception for the move has been big - people are trying to book with us already.”
The 42-year-old will be keeping the ‘Mama Fay’s’ brand, named after his mum, who taught him to cook but passed away before seeing him and his business thrive.
Phillip will be adding brunch and lunch options to the menu and opening all day rather than just in the evenings, from 9.30am-3pm and 5-9pm.
He’s already looking to employ 10-15 more staff for his business expansion and is hoping to host private parties as well as live events and curry nights.
The new Mama Fay’s space is set to open in late March, with the upstairs cocktail bar space opening in April or May.