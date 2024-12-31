A beloved Llanidloes newsagent has won a national award for supporting their community.
This new year it was announced that Woosnam and Davies News had won the ‘Small Business Community Contribution’ award for 2024’s UK Small Business Awards.
The award was presented to business owner Trudy Davies by MP Steve Witherden.
Trudy, who has been serving the community for over 40 years, said on receiving the award: “What a year we’ve had!
“Thank you to everyone who has supported, helped and aided us.
“I especially want to thank my staff members at the store.”
Trudy, who was brought up in Llanidloes, has already gained awards in recognition of her work for the town, “doing everything [she] can to fundraise and give back”.