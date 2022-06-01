Boost by Dragon Den’s Theo
Llŷn businesswoman Jodie Thomas cried happy tears when former Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis chose to highlight her company.
The 26-year-old, who was born and raised in Pen Llŷn, was delighted when the entrepreneur chose Charismatic Cat as one of his three Small Business Sunday (SBS) winners on Instagram on 2 May.
Jodie (left) started Charismatic Cat in 2017.
“I make and sell home fragrance products such as candles, reed diffusers, wax melts and room mists,” Jodie explained.
“I also sell a range of bath and body products and accessories. I was chosen as one of the SBS winners on Instagram on 2 May.
“I was sat on the sofa watching TV when the notification came through on my phone at 8pm on the Monday night and, I won’t lie, I cried for a bit afterwards because I just couldn’t believe it!
“Happy tears, obviously!”
#SBS is a a small business network in the UK with over 3,500 active members.
Each week, Theo Paphitis welcomes six small businesses who tweet, comment or post an image to @TheoPaphitis, describing their businesses to the #SBS community.
To leave a comment you need to create an account.