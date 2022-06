Boost by Dragon Den’s Theo

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

Llŷn businesswoman Jodie Thomas cried happy tears when former Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis chose to highlight her company.

The 26-year-old, who was born and raised in Pen Llŷn, was delighted when the entrepreneur chose Charismatic Cat as one of his three Small Business Sunday (SBS) winners on Instagram on 2 May.

Jodie (left) started Charismatic Cat in 2017.

“I make and sell home fragrance products such as candles, reed diffusers, wax melts and room mists,” Jodie explained.

“I also sell a range of bath and body products and accessories. I was chosen as one of the SBS winners on Instagram on 2 May.

“I was sat on the sofa watching TV when the notification came through on my phone at 8pm on the Monday night and, I won’t lie, I cried for a bit afterwards because I just couldn’t believe it!

“Happy tears, obviously!”

#SBS is a a small business network in the UK with over 3,500 active members.