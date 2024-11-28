Entrepreneurs have been bullied and forced to hand over control of their businesses after approaching the Development Bank of Wales for financial support, the Senedd heard.
Paul Davies, who chairs the economy committee, raised “extremely worrying” evidence from Dylan Jones-Evans, an economist, about the Development Bank.
Mr Davies said the committee also received emails from people who had dealings with the bank and felt they had been bullied out or had their businesses essentially stolen.
Prof Jones-Evans told the committee: “Unfortunately, I have been approached by … businesses prior to this review who feel they have not been treated fairly with valuations being too low, where decisions have taken far too long, and where terms are unacceptable.
“Worst still, there have been instances where some have been bullied by the directors imposed on them, where they have been forced out by dubious means and where founders feel they have not been supported by the bank.”
Mr Davies said: “If these reports are accurate, those actions may well have extinguished that entrepreneurial spirit, exactly the opposite of what the bank was established to do.
“ I have discussed these accusations with the bank via correspondence and in a private meeting and they absolutely refute them.”