DWYFOR Meirionnydd businesses have been recognised at this year’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards.
Former Royal Marine Commando Sean Taylor who revolutionised tourism in north Wales with his adrenaline-fuelled Zip World empire, has been honoured with the Special Contribution to Tourism award.
In 2014 Sean unveiled underground trampolining at Bounce Below in the Llechwedd Slate Caverns of Blaenau Ffestiniog. Among his latest ventures is underground golf at Llechwedd.
Jim Jones, chief executive of North Wales Tourism who headed the judging panel, said: “It is hard to overstate the immense contribution Sean has made to the tourism and hospitality industry in North Wales. We had a vision of transforming the region into the adventure capital of Europe and he has played a huge role in making that dream become a reality.
“Sean has a huge drive and ambition, coupled with the imagination to create innovative and exciting high octane attractions that have made the world sit up and take notice, putting Wales firmly on the tourism map.
“As a result, ZipWorld has created hundreds of jobs and pumps hundreds of millions of pounds into the economy of North Wales.
The Golden Fleece Inn, Tremadog, was crowned Best B and B/Inn of the Year. A delighted Ruth Drew, who manages the pub alongside Marilyn Phillips, said: “We might be a little bit off the beaten track but people come to us for a reason.
“If you call in you’ll see what we mean. We’re always warm and welcoming and friendly.
“It’s amazing to win this award and is a tribute to the way our great team have all worked so hard to keep us open through Covid and to work with the local hospital.”
The Go Caravan, Camping or Glamping of the Year award, sponsored by Tan y Bryn Caravan and Camping Ltd, went to Mark Barrow and Jonathan Gooders of Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts, at Y Ffôr, Pwllheli.
Mark said: “Our huts have been hand-built and high-quality and the target market is boutique and adults-only. We haven’t gone down the Air BnB route so ours is a niche business but it has paid off and we’re delighted.”
Another big winner on the night was the Plas Dinas Country House Hotel in Bontnewydd, near Caernarfon
David Cattrall, managing director of Harlech Foodservice, said: “We were only too pleased to have the opportunity to once again be the headline backer of the awards because the tourism and hospitality industry is the lifeblood of the North Wales economy and also represents much of our core customer base.
“The past few years have been incredibly difficult for everybody and tourism and hospitality is one of the sectors that has suffered the most in terms of economic impact.
“But as the awards have shown tonight we are a resilient lot thanks to an army of heroes who work on the front line in this important sector.
“It is important that we continue to celebrate our many achievements and there are reasons to be optimistic about the future.
“The scale of the investment going into North Wales to improve our tourism and hospitality infrastructure is a vote of confidence in the region.
“The things that have made North Wales a world class, must visit destination are still there.
“Not so long ago the sector was contributing £3.6 billion a year to the regional economy so I am sure that we can play a big role in leading North Wales to economic recovery, creating a brighter and more prosperous future.”