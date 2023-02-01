Businesses across mid Wales are being encouraged to be creative to capitalise on this year’s theme adopted by Visit Wales, ‘Llwybrau. Wales, by Trails’.
Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, believes the theme, which encourages both visitors and residents to explore epic trails, is perfectly suited to Powys, Ceredigion and southern Eryri.
MWT Cymru represents around 600 tourism, hospitality, attraction and activity businesses across the rural heartland of Wales.
Visit Wales, the tourism arm of the Welsh Government, wants trails to be the springboard into exciting experiences and new opportunities. The theme aims to encourage visitors and residents to find forgotten treasures, embrace journeys of the senses and make memories along pathways around attractions, activities, landscapes and coastlines.
“Following the pandemic, people are seeking curated experiences that reconnect them to heritage, culture, nature, community or something else altogether,” said Ms Hawkins.
“Whether the trail is a path through dense ancient woodland, a section of the Wales Coast Path, a culture crawl linking arts venues together or a food-fuelled walking route around local producers’ eateries, there’s a way to find a trail to suit all occasions, interests and businesses.
“2023 is a call for us to celebrate Wales’ trails, from the well-trodden to the brand new, and to open up our country for all to enjoy.
“This year holds massive potential for mid Wales and I am encouraging our member businesses to be creative and innovative in putting together a whole range of attractive options for visitors, from traditional walking and heritage trails to taste and stargazing trails.
“There are lots of opportunities to for businesses engage with communities, other businesses and visitors for their mutual benefit.”
MWT Cymru wants its members to make use of trails all year round to breathe new life into activities and events.