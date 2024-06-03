A Caersws fish bar has been ranked amongst the top 20 in the UK, according to the Guardian.
The almost 20-year-old mid-Wales business is ranked alongside coastal hotspots Cromer, Weymouth and Brae in Shetland.
Tim Harrison, business owner at Caersws Fish Bar, “knew nothing about” the ranking.
“It’s incredibly gratifying and validating to receive these accolades out of the blue. My phone has been going crazy since.
“After nearly 30 years since catering school, I am now in the autumn of my career, so it’s nice that it’s a crystal sunshine and golden leaves type of autumn- especially as times are tough for catering, retail and small business.” The article dubs the bar a “favourite of Gareth Ward, who holds two Michelin stars at Ynyshir”, adding: “[Tim] is a preserver/forager/experimenter- as well as the usual suspects, his specials might include bhaji burgers, kombucha-tempura cockles or elderflower fritters.” Tim said his Fish Bar has “always done” things that have become industry buzzwords like double frying chips and sustainably sourcing fish, adding: “After lockdown my passion for innovation in my home, thanks to the nagging of friends, finally made it into the shop.
“I love fermenting and experimenting with specific temperature cooking, foraging and spices.”