In an open letter, organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and signed by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), British Glass, UK Hospitality (UKH), The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) and the National Association of Cider Makers (NACM), industry experts have stressed the importance of ensuring that the UK’s devolved nations work together to create a fully interoperable if not a UK wide scheme, ahead of an anticipated announcement on the final details of the DRS scheme.