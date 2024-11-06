Ms Fychan MS said: “Wales’ economy is struggling, with economic inactivity here the second highest of the UK nations and regions, and unemployment the highest in the UK. A situation that will only be worsened by Labour’s increase in National Insurance contributions made by employers. These raises, coupled with the cuts to business rate relief earlier this year, result in a double whammy to small businesses and high streets in Wales, and therefore has a disproportionate impact on Welsh businesses.