Helen is also the founder of Merched Medrus, a business development group for women running rural businesses in Ceredigion. She said: “Small independent businesses play a vital role in the vibrancy of rural communities. The recent drama about the Horizon scandal highlighted exactly how vulnerable they can be – especially when supplying much larger entities. The Cambrian Mountains Initiative CIC is here to champion the fantastic independent businesses of the region by promoting the area as an astounding destination for the discerning visitor.”