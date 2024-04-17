The Cambrian Mountains Initiative has appointed a new Executive Chair it hopes will drive forward the organisation’s ambitions.
The Community Interest Company has appointed Helen Gwenllian as Executive Chair, and she will take over from Ieuan Joyce, who steps down following his leadership of over the last six years,
“We are delighted to welcome Helen as Executive Chair,” said Ieuan Joyce “the region will benefit greatly from the skills and experience she brings to the role.” Ieuan Joyce will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director on a renewed Board of Directors.
Helen was involved in the very early days of the inception of the Cambrian Mountains Initiative CIC and has been brought in as Executive Chair to provide a commercial focus for the growth of the organisation.
Helen is also the founder of Merched Medrus, a business development group for women running rural businesses in Ceredigion. She said: “Small independent businesses play a vital role in the vibrancy of rural communities. The recent drama about the Horizon scandal highlighted exactly how vulnerable they can be – especially when supplying much larger entities. The Cambrian Mountains Initiative CIC is here to champion the fantastic independent businesses of the region by promoting the area as an astounding destination for the discerning visitor.”