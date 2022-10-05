Cardigan Bay fishing company among first in Wales allowed to catch bluefin tuna
A CEREDIGION fishing company has been granted permission to catch tuna in Cardigan Bay.
Only a couple of weeks ago the first legitimately caught bluefin tuna were tagged and released in south Wales.
These huge fish, which can weigh more than 1,000lb, are migratory, travelling from the Mediterranean to as far north as Scandinavia. At this time of year, they are in our waters, and they may well be in Cardigan Bay.
Recreational angling and commercial fishing for bluefin tuna in Welsh waters has always been prohibited.
Local fishing trip business Epic Fishing Trips of New Quay has been granted special dispensation under the CHART Cymru Project to angle with rod and line, on a catch and release basis only, for bluefin tuna in Cardigan Bay.
Epic Fishing Trips is one of only five vessels in Wales to achieve this special dispensation for the very first time. And the only angling business in Cardigan Bay ever to be allowed to fish for tuna.
Epic Fishing Trips will be using its impressive 10-metre Cheetah Marine Catamaran Legend of New Quay to troll lures for these fish through October and November.
The skipper and crew have been thoroughly trained in both angling methods and fish welfare.
Skipper Tim Harrison said: “Here at Epic Fishing Trips we are hugely excited by the potential of seeing one of these wonderful fish here in Cardigan Bay, we know they swim in Welsh waters, and it will be Epic to find them off the coast of New Quay.”
Dr Dave Clarke, lead researcher at Swansea University which runs the project, said: “Tuna numbers appear to have increased sharply off the west Wales coast over the last few years, creating the potential for a sustainable high value catch and release fishery which can benefit local fishermen and the local economy.
“Fish weighing over 500 pounds have already been captured this year.
“Our research, commissioned by Welsh Government aims to provide a better understanding of distribution and abundance to enable evaluation of the potential for a recreational catch and release fishery, as well as its economic value.”
