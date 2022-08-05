Cardigan brew named one of the best in the word
Subscribe newsletter
A CEREDIGION brewery is celebrating after one of its brews was named one of the world’s greatest beers.
Mantle Brewery, based in Cardigan, has had its Dis-Mantle beer named as one of the best in the world in latest CAMRA book, World’s Greatest Beers.
Dis-Mantle was chosen for the book by Pete Brown, A British writer, broadcaster and consultant specialising in food and drink.
Dis-Mantle is described as having a deep body and thickness to it whilst remaining crisp and refreshing.
It combines vibrant, grassy, spicy hop aromas with the deep caramel of a Best Bitter and the chocolatey hints of a Porter or Stout.
Pete said: “It’s kind of like an ESB, but even deeper and maltier. It’s unique.”
The book has been compiled by eight award-winning authors, influencers and industry experts.
As well as producers in the UK, USA and Europe, this book explores some of the outer regions with examples of great beer from Japan, Australia, Kenya and South Africa.
Mantle Brewery said: “We are so pleased to be featured in the book. It has given us yet another reason to celebrate International Beer Day on Friday 5 August . Well done to all the Mantle Brew Crew for keeping our quality and consistency top notch.”
Mantle Brewery was started in Cardigan in 2013, and continues to remain a staple in local pubs, restaurants and shops.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |