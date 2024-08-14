Cardigan Brewery has won the Great Taste 2024 award for its Mountain IPA, DAI. P.A.
Judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, DAI. P.A won a Great Taste 2 star award.
Cardigan Brewery’s comprehensive range is influenced by its surrounding area.
Producing traditional Best Bitters such as ‘Crafty Dai’ to the extremely popular ‘Dai Bach’ lager through to the late hopped Mountain IPA ‘DAI P.A’., Cardigan Brewery has been named among the top producers this year, picking up a highly prized award.
Over 13,600 products went through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process, and Cardigan Brewery’s IPA shone through with comments such as: “This straw-coloured IPA produces a good head. The aroma is a perfect example of Mountain American IPA hopping, with stone fruit notes balanced by a good level of bitterness and a decent length of finish.”
David Coviello, a director from Cardigan Brewery, said: “Being recognised with a Great Taste 2-star means so much to micro-breweries such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it!”
Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, the Great Taste awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted, with every product removed from its packaging so that it cannot be identified before entering a robust, layered judging process.
This year, judging took place over 92 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the different products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 115 different countries across the world.
DAI. P.A is available from an array of stockists. A full list of them can be found on the company’s website. www.cardiganbrewery.com.
The full list of this year’s winners and where to buy them can be found at www.gff.co.uk/directory and a wide range of the award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retailers across the country.