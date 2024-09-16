A CARDIGAN builder has scooped an industry prize for his work on Maes y Dderwen.
Gareth Davies of T I Davies a'i Fab picked up site manager of the year award in the small builder category at the Pride in the Job awards held at Celtic Manor over the weekend.
Gareth received the award for his work at Maes y Dderwen in Cardigan.
Gareth is pictured with the winner from the large builder category, Matthew Coyle of Redrow Homes.
As well as their category wins, Mr Davies and Mr Coyle were each awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence.
Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC congratulated the winners: “Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team.”
Mr Davies and Mr Coyle will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2025.