One lucky Cardigan customer is now the proud owner of a rare Baa-bour Shaun the Sheep wax jacket.
Luxury coat brand Barbour teamed up with Aardman Animations to create 30 limited-edition jackets.
Twenty of the jackets were donated to Oxfam charity shops across the UK including one in Ceredigion’s Cardigan/ Aberteifi.
The jackets were hidden in the shops, with customer Amelia Hall “thrilled” to be the owner after she found hers during Cardigan’s branch treasure hunt.
Cardigan shop manager Lizzy Bailey said: “We were delighted that the Cardigan shop was selected to take part in the campaign.
“Selling pre-loved clothes is at the heart of our business and the coat certainly proved a talking point.”
The coats were made of faux shearling - meaning no sheep were harmed in the making of the jackets.
The ‘sheepskin’ linings were made from 100 per cent polyester and came with an exclusive keyring and bag.
The final 10 jackets were put on the Barbour website, selling out within three minutes of their release.
One hundred per cent of the rare jackets will go to Oxfam’s work fighting poverty and inequality worldwide.
The 30 coats were all from Barbour’s Wax for Life second-hand range, having been repaired and rewaxed.