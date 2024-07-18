Clare and David Hieatt, co-founders of The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim Co, have been presented with Honorary Fellowships of Aberystwyth University.
Both originally from Wales, Clare and David Hieatt left for London to work as copywriters.
In 2001, they moved back to Wales to build Howies, a clothing company that was heralded as the Patagonia of the UK for action sports.
After selling it to Timberland, they co-founded the The Do Lectures, a globally acclaimed ideas festival and online platform, with an audience of millions.
More recently the Hieatts have co-created Hiut Denim Co, a company that is helping to bring the jeans industry back to Cardigan, which used to have Britain's largest jeans factory.
Clare and David Hieatt were presented as Honorary Fellows by Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Aberystwyth University on Wednesday 17 July.
Presenting the fellowships, Professor Anwen Morgan said: “Modern Universities like Aberystwyth, aim to develop and nurture graduates who have the drive and skills to innovate within the broader context of sustainability, community-based creativity, co-production and creative enterprise so it is a thrill to be presenting two individuals who have come together as a tour de force in these areas.
“Clare and David are not one and the same, but they have combined their energies and expertise in marketing and advertising, commercial sales, community-based co-creation and high-end retail products in an impressive way and their co-founded Do Lectures bring together communities of doers in globally acclaimed networks and ideas festivals.
“What is even more important from our perspective as a university that is dedicated to serving its region’s economic, cultural and intellectual needs is the fact that this dynamic duo have brought their business home to Cardigan.”
“It is no mean feat that they recognised Cardigan’s potential - based on its past history of skilled jeans manufacturing for Marks and Spencers – as a good springboard for their modern business.
“It is no less of a feat to have had the confidence to come back to Wales, to Cardigan, to realise the vision that is Huit jeans – a specialist team of jean manufacturers bringing years of experience, concentration and commitment to producing made-to-measure elite jeans.
“David referred to the seismic influence of social media on the company’s capacity to market, sell and ultimately survive, as a competitive, financial force from their base in Cardigan. Ultimately, he argues: "If David wants to beat Goliath, the best tool in the world is social media."