CARDIGAN has been named as one of the prettiest towns in the UK for Christmas shopping.
The Times placed the Ceredigion town at number 4 in its list of picturesque towns to visit over the Christmas period.
The Times said: “While some towns get decked out in tacky tinsel, cute Cardigan goes upmarket, its historic shops painted in a rainbow of sherbet yellow, lipstick pink and spearmint green.
“The main drag is Pendre, where you should stop at Tonnau for surf gear, Nant Designs for hand-printed cards and books and Custom House Gallery, which sells works by local artists.
“Check into the Albion Aberteifi hotel, the design of which is inspired by the maritime history of Cardigan Bay.”
Ceredigion County Councillor with responsibility for Economic Development, Cllr Clive Davies, who is a Cardigan town councillor and former mayor, welcomed the recognition for the town
He told the Cambrian News: “Cardigan has been gaining a reputation over the years across the country.
“It is a welcome boost for the town this winter.
“As part of my role as Cabinet member for Economic Development, we are working on similar projects implemented in Cardigan a few years ago in other towns such as Aberystwyth and Lampeter.
“Be that the free wi-fi, development of an app for the towns and having traders talking with each other.
“It doesn’t happen overnight”
Current town mayor and Cardigan county councillor, Cllr Sian Maehrlein, also spoke of her pride at the recognition the town is getting.
She said: “Cardigan is a place like no other. The architecture is beautiful, the shops are independent and the flower arrangements every year are beautiful.
“The key to it is having a good community.”
