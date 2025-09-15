CLARACH Bay Holiday Village has been named the best in Wales.
The holiday village, nestled between Aberystwyth and Borth was crowned champion at the Wales Hospitality Awards, with another Ceredigion park Haven Quay West in New Quay being recognised for excellence.
Reacting to the win, Thomas Scarrott said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win Best Holiday Park in Wales at the Welsh Hospitality Awards. Being up against the UK’s largest holiday park operator makes this achievement even more special.
“A huge thank you to our loyal customers and our brilliant team for making this possible.”
Responding to its nod, Cherry Barnett, General Manager at Quay West said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Quay West Haven has been ‘Recognised for Excellence’ and named Best Holiday Park at the Welsh Hospitality Awards.
“This incredible achievement is a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our amazing team.
“Every day, they go above and beyond to create memorable experiences for our guests and owners — helping to make Quay West a place where memories truly last a lifetime.
“Quay West is a special place — not only because of our wonderful team, guests, and owners, but also thanks to the vibrant and supportive community we are proud to be part of in New Quay.
“We are deeply grateful for this honour and equally proud to have retained our 5 Gold Star AA rating this year, a reflection of our continued commitment to excellence.
“Thank you to everyone who plays a part in making Quay West the incredible place it is.”
They weren’t the only winners from a strong west Wales showing at the awards.
Llain Activity Centre in Llanarth, Ceredigion was crowned the best outdoor venue for 2025.
The centre was reopened in 2019 after closing its doors for five years.
During the past six years, and despite of COVID, business partners Gethin Williams and Rhodri Davies have transformed Llain into a thriving residential centre catering for schools from afar afield as Cornwall, London, Oxford and Grimsby as well as an increasing number of local schools.
With catered accommodation for well over 100 and an increasing array of exciting adventure activities, Llain recently achieved a 5* EHO rating and won 'Outdoor Venue of the Year 2025' amongst a list of finalists including Plas Menai Outdoor Centre and Arthog Lwyd Activity Centre in Brecon.
Gethin was quick to thank his amazing team and said that everyone was looking forward to another exciting season in 2026.
He said: “A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us, and to the Welsh Hospital Awards for a brilliant night.
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our amazing guests back for the 2026 season - and even more thrilled to be opening our brand-new indoor climbing venue this spring.”
Elsewhere, the The Moody Calf Play Barn was recognised for excellence in the Children’s Play Centre of the Year category, Machynlleth Comedy Festival received outstanding achievement for best local festival; Libanus 1877 in Borth was recognised for excellence in the theatre category; The Harbourmaster in Aberaeron was highly commended in the boutique hotel award; The Falcondale in Lampeter received outstanding achievement in the Rural Retreat category; Moody Meadows in Aberaeron was named best caravan park with Hendre Mynach Caravan & Camping Park in Barmouth receiving Outstanding Achievement; The Shed in Mwnt was Recognised for Excellence in the outdoor venue category; Taldraeth – Old Vicarage Guest House in(Penrhyndeudraeth was recognised for excellence in the bed and breakfast category; Proper Gander in Tywyn was recognised for excellence in the best family dining category and Treheli in Pwllheli received outstanding achievement in the camping site category.
Y Talbot in Tregaron was also named best hotel experience with Black Lion Hotel in Lampeter receiving outstanding achievement.
Clarach Bay Holiday Village will be hosting a fireworks display on Saturday, 1 November.
The event from Bright Sparks Fireworks is open to members of the public and will include live entertainment, amusement arcade and fun fair, along with food and drink from 2pm with fireworks at 7pm.
