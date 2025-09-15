Elsewhere, the The Moody Calf Play Barn was recognised for excellence in the Children’s Play Centre of the Year category, Machynlleth Comedy Festival received outstanding achievement for best local festival; Libanus 1877 in Borth was recognised for excellence in the theatre category; The Harbourmaster in Aberaeron was highly commended in the boutique hotel award; The Falcondale in Lampeter received outstanding achievement in the Rural Retreat category; Moody Meadows in Aberaeron was named best caravan park with Hendre Mynach Caravan & Camping Park in Barmouth receiving Outstanding Achievement; The Shed in Mwnt was Recognised for Excellence in the outdoor venue category; Taldraeth – Old Vicarage Guest House in(Penrhyndeudraeth was recognised for excellence in the bed and breakfast category; Proper Gander in Tywyn was recognised for excellence in the best family dining category and Treheli in Pwllheli received outstanding achievement in the camping site category.