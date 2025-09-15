Works on Ceredigion museum in Aberystwyth have been backed by county planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, permission was sought for listed building consent for works on the Grade-II-listed museum on Terrace Road.
The works include external and internal repairs, rehabilitation and refurbishment of external walls, replacement roofworks, and rooflights.
The proposals before the September meeting were supported by Aberystwyth Town Council, and the Theatres Trust, with members of the public also “very pleased that CCC have allocated funding to address some of the damage caused by many years of neglect and inappropriate installation of museum displays”.
However, concerns were raised including “that the limited funds are insufficient to ensure that the necessary work is carried out to the standard that will preserve the building for the future,” with concerns “as to the experience and expertise of the appointed design team as highlighted by many of the details submitted as part of the application”.
Concerns were also raised about the “inappropriate” solar panels, some of the materials used and potential asbestos in the Boots the Chemist part of the building.
The scheme was recommended for approval with a list of conditions, the report saying that, subject to conditions, “the proposal is considered to be in line” with legislation as well as national and local policies.
The report added: “It is also in line with the legislation and planning policy guidance in relation to conservation areas which requires development to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.
“There will be no detrimental impacts on the setting of any other historic assets arising from this proposal due to the nature of the works.”
The application, conditionally approved, was unanimously backed by committee members.
