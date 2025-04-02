A Ceredigion business has launched a public consultation on proposals to build a water park.
The award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, along with Bargoed Farm, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.
Over the years, the attraction has expanded, recently gaining permission for a trampoline park on-site, called the ‘Bouncing Bull,’ and, back in 2023, was given planning permission expand its on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.
Bargoed Farm has now launched a public consultation on proposals to expand the attraction with a water park and leisure facility.
Details of exactly what is proposed have not been released yet.
The consultation, available online through surveymonkey or from Bargoed Farm, says: “Bargoed Farm is planning an exciting new indoor and outdoor waterpark and leisure facility, designed to provide year-round water-based activities for visitors and the local community.
“This new development will include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, thrilling water slides, a dedicated training pool, a children’s splash area, and a warm activity pool, ensuring that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy high-quality aquatic experiences in all seasons.
“Our aim is to create a premier leisure attraction in Mid Wales, offering family fun, fitness, and relaxation, while also supporting the local economy by drawing more visitors to the area.
“As we progress with the planning and development of this project, we are committed to ensuring that the views and needs of both local residents and visitors are fully considered. This survey has been created to gather your feedback on how you would use the facility, what features are most important to you, and how we can make it as accessible and enjoyable as possible.”
Bargoed Farm, which publicised the proposals on March 31/April 1, has confirmed the scheme was not an April Fools.