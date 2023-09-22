New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ceredigion’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The top, five-out-of-five rating has been given to Bwyty Blasus at Coleg Ceredigion, Llanbadarn Fawr, rated on 6 September; Y Gornel, Aberystwyth, rated on 8 June; and Helyg Fach Caravan Park, Aberporth, rated on 14 September.
Four-out-of-five ratings were awarded to Ciao Ciao in Aberystwyth, which was assessed on 20 April, and The View at Brynrodyn Caravan Park, Borth, rated on 9 August.
Meanwhile, Coffi Ongl at North Beach Kiosk, Aberaeron received a three rating following assessment on 8 June.