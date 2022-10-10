Ceredigion entrepreneur scoops business award
Subscribe newsletter
A Ceredigion-born editor of four ‘hyper-local’ Welsh magazines has won a major regional business award.
Publisher and graphic designer John Davies, aged 34, was recognised as entrepreneur of the year at the inaugural Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.
Mr Davies grew up in Llanon, Ceredigion, and still refers to the area as his home.
But, after going to university in Cardiff, he set up an independent publishing company in Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan called View Publishing.
It produces print magazines and digital platforms which aim to promote the ‘people, places and businesses’ in the areas they cover.
After first taking over as managing editor and creative lead of Penarth View magazine in 2018, his company now owns three further titles.
These cover the areas of Cowbridge, also in the Vale of Glamorgan, and Pontcanna and Roath Park - both in Cardiff.
The magazines now boast a combined readership of nearly 100,000 people.
Mr Davies said: “I live and work in the Vale of Glamorgan and I know the quality of businesses here.
“This awards show is so important because it helps to promote the area as a place for businesses to thrive.
“It’s really nice to see some of the hard-working business people in the area get the recognition they deserve!
“Our magazines engage and influence readers with compelling content, broadening their knowledge of the areas’ many pleasures and providing an intimate, feel-good guide to all the things they need to know and aspire to.
“The Vale of Glamorgan is a great place to do business.”
Mr Davies was also recognised for opening what he refers to as a suburban co-working space - which includes six studios for rent - called Milk Shed.
He says it is designed to make commuting unnecessary so that people remain embedded in communities, using local shops, restaurants and cafes - while promoting sustainable travel.
The award winners were announced on Thursday (6 October) at a ceremony at the Vale Resort in Glamorgan.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |