AN estate agent set up by two Ceredigion mums has won three prestigious industry awards.
Cardigan Bay Properties swept the board at the prestigious Negotiator 2023 Awards, held at Grosvenor House, London last week.
The Glynarthen-based company won Gold in the New Agency of the Year category; silver in the Regional Agency of the Year - Wales category; and bronze in the Estate Agency of the Year (small) UK category - all recognition for the five-star reviews and recommendations the company has achieved in less than three years since it started.
The Negotiator Awards recognise a property company’s exceptional standards and are seen as the gold standard for customers to rely on when choosing an agent, with hundreds of companies entering each year.
Commenting on their awards success, co-founder Helen Worrall says: “We’re still pinching ourselves that we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time. There are so many fantastic companies that enter the Negotiator Awards, so for us to win three awards in some of the main categories is recognition of the commitment and customer-focused approach that is at the heart of our business.”
Started in 2021 by Helen Worrall from Glynarthen and Tania Dutnell from Betws Ifan, Cardigan Bay Properties provides a professional, ‘customer first’ service for both property buyers and sellers - something which can be seen across their reviews, all of which are five-star.
The success of their approach has seen the company double its market share over the last 12 months, as well as achieve an average sales exchange time frame of just 10 - 12 weeks (the national average is 19/20 weeks). The company also won Start-Up of the Year at the prestigious Welsh FSB Awards earlier this year, and Rural StartUp of the Year Wales Award at the 2023 StartUp Awards.
Co-founder Tania Dutnell adds: “We’ve put our hearts into creating an estate agency that we really believe in, one that puts our buyers and sellers first. All the hard work is paying off - not only with this award's success but also with the incredible feedback we get from our customers. We’d like to thank our growing team, our clients and our families for all of their support - we couldn’t have done it without you.”
The Negotiator Publishing Director, Grand Leonard, said: “The awards see the best in the business recognised and rewarded. Their significance and importance should not be underestimated - they prove that the industry is thriving and positive despite challenging times for all property businesses, and we’re looking forward to a more settled 2024.
“Our awards programme stands apart, being by leaders and industry experts who truly understand the world of estate agency, rather than being based on statistics. Estate agency is about people, not numbers and The Negotiator Awards are an opportunity for agents to demonstrate the human aspect as well as the business side.”