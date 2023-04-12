A New Quay holiday park says it is recruiting more than 80 members of staff following investment.
Haven has announced it is recruiting over 80 new seasonal and permanent team members at Quay West as the holiday season opens for 2023.
The recruitment drive follows an investment of over £170 million in Haven, across multiple parks in 2023, driven by the continued growth of the domestic tourism market.
In 2023, Quay West is amongst the latest holiday parks to receive investment to enhance the holidaymaker experience, with developments including a completely remodelled ShowBar with a modern feel, state-of-the-art lighting and digital screens.
Other developments include a makeover of the family amusement arcade, with the introduction of brand-new machines that completely transform the space for all the family.
Ian Pearce, New Quay councillor said: “It was an absolute privilege to be asked to officially open the new ShowBar on behalf of Quay West.
“As an owner for over 10 years and a councillor for New Quay, it is great to see some real investment in the amazing park that will create an improved experience for owners and guests.”