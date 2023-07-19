A law firm in Ceredigion has raised £755 to support nine different charities by volunteering their time and expertise to write people’s wills in exchange for charitable donations.
Solicitors at James Jones Son & Francis gave up their time in November to take part in Will Aid, an annual charity will-writing campaign which raises vital funds and gives people the reassurance that having a professionally written will brings.
As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, the donations will help the charities continue their life-changing work both at home and abroad.
The firm’s participation in the 2022 campaign means they have been taking part in the scheme since 2011 and raised more than £7,600 in total.
Carys Davies-James, a partner at the firm, said: “We’re delighted to have taken part in Will Aid. It benefits not only those without a will but also supports nine important causes.
“Our team is proud to have helped some of the millions of people in the UK without a will, giving them access to a professional to draw up this important document.
“Knowing the donations we raise help nine charities to continue their vital work is a great feeling and it’s rewarding for everyone involved to be able to make a difference.”
Will Aid takes place every November, and participating solicitors volunteer their time and expertise and waive their fee for writing a basic will.
It has raised more than £24 million in donations and many millions more in pledged legacies since it launched.