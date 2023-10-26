The nominees for this year’s Welsh National Wedding Awards have been announced and include makeup artist Sidni Wadsworth and wedding planner Alaw Griffiths.
Originally from Talybont near Barmouth, Sidni is now settled over the border in Bow Street, where she lives with her partner Fabio and two children, and where she works as a freelance makeup artist.
She is delighted to be up for Best Wedding Makeup Artist in Mid Wales under her business name, Sidni Leigh Makeup Artist.
“It feels incredible to be up for another award,” Sidni said.
“I’m a finalist for the same awards company that I won from last year!”
Sidni won Freelance Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year at the Welsh Beauty Industry Awards.
The public nominate wedding industry experts and service providers for the Welsh National Wedding Awards, and Sidni is delighted to be in the running for another accolade.
“Thank you to those who have nominated me for this award,” she said.
“It’s an honour to have been your makeup artist and I’m so grateful.”
Shortlisted in the non-regional category for Celebrants & Planners is Calon Events, run by Alaw Griffiths of Llanbadarn Fawr.
Alaw first launched her business in January 2013, to organise weddings and events, as well as offer planning consultations to help brides and grooms keep on track.
Alaw is also available for ‘on the day’ co-ordination so the couple can sit back, relax and enjoy every second of their big day without having to worry about a thing.
Calon Events has won a number of awards including Best New Business in 2013 and Best Service in 2016, and has been shortlisted for awards on a number of occasions.
Alaw said: “It means the world to be nominated by my clients.
“It’s a huge privilege to help others with their wedding day. To be recognised for my hard work and dedication to my clients is a fantastic feeling.
“I never take any enquiries for granted, I’m so grateful for each booking.
“I love my job and have a brilliant time working with my clients.
“I know how hard it is planning a wedding when life is so busy, and I hope that I’m able to take some of the stress away for them by being their guide and mentor.
“Thank you so much for taking the time to nominate me, it really does mean so much to me.”
Alaw and Sidni will be hoping to take home more prizes when the Welsh National Wedding Awards take place at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on Sunday, 12 November.