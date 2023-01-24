Ceredigion stores are advertising their stocks of Prime sports drinks in a bid to profit from the ‘viral sensation.’
Spar stores on Northgate Street, Aberystwyth, and in Bow Street have been marketing the availability of the sought-after energy drink on social media.
It has swept the nation after being released by the company Congo Brands, owned by globally famous YouTuber rivals-turned-friends KSI and Logan Paul – who have well over 50 million subscribers to their channels between them.
Before Christmas, queues formed at supermarkets and shops across the UK when the drink was first released - with young people in particular desperate to secure bottles of the fruit-flavoured fluid.
The Spar in Northgate Street and many others have introduced a strict two bottle per person rule, such is the popularity of the drink.
Because stocks run out so quickly, stores appear to be increasingly keen to inform shoppers once they’re replenished.
A Spar advertisement just after Christmas said: “Coming soon to your local SPAR store!
“The energy drink that has taken the internet by storm, Prime by Logan Paul & KSI.
“Keep your eyes on our page for updates - but be quick, once it's gone, it's gone!”
Yesterday, Spar in Bow Street posted on Facebook saying: “Back in stock this Wednesday at 7am, don’t miss out!”
It costs £2.99 but has been sold for a much greater price by some vendors who were quick to exploit periods when stocks ran out elsewhere by raising their own prices.
Marketing the drink has proven to be a formula of success for many stores, particularly the now virally famous Wakey Wines off-license in Wakefield – where people appear to venture from all over the UK to partake in a video with the charismatic ‘bossman’ owner, Mohammed Azar Nazir, and then purchase Prime and other products for exorbitant prices. Though some have criticised his activities as nothing more than profiteering and price gouging, others have praised his digital business savvy.
Larger chains such as Aldi and B&M were some of the first to stock the drink but are not thought to have done in their Aberystwyth stores.