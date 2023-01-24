Marketing the drink has proven to be a formula of success for many stores, particularly the now virally famous Wakey Wines off-license in Wakefield – where people appear to venture from all over the UK to partake in a video with the charismatic ‘bossman’ owner, Mohammed Azar Nazir, and then purchase Prime and other products for exorbitant prices. Though some have criticised his activities as nothing more than profiteering and price gouging, others have praised his digital business savvy.