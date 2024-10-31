A £95 bottle of whiskey distilled in Ceredigion is proving so popular, its pre-sale bottles flew off the shelves in a matter of minutes.
In the Welsh Wind are celebrating the launch of their Second Release Whisky – and the incredible sell out of bottles allocated to their online pre-sale.
The bottles were made available to individuals who have expressed a prior interest.
Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In the Welsh Wind Distillery in Tanygroes, said: “We had an idea our Second Release whisky would prove popular, especially as we only have a few hundred bottles available in this release, but we’ve been blown away by how quickly the bottles allocated to the pre-sale have sold.
“We’re looking forward to our Distillery Open Day on 23 November when we will have the remaining bottles from this release available to buy on a ‘First Come First Served’ basis.”
This is the Distillery’s Second Release Whisky. The liquid was distilled in 2,600L pot stills, and matured in a rum cask at the Distillery before being bottled on site prior to release. A third release is planned for Spring 2025.
In the Welsh Wind whisky is made from barley grown within 10 miles of the distillery and malted there