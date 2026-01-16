A well-known Aberystwyth shop has announced it will close after 40 years in the town.
Charlies has announced that its long-standing Cambrian Place store in Aberystwyth will be closing, marking the end of an era for one of the company’s most historic stores.
Opened almost 40 years ago as the company’s second ever location, the store has been a much-loved part of the local community but the company has made the difficult decision not to renew its lease when it comes to an end in May.
“This has been an incredibly hard decision for us,” said Becky Lloyd MD Charlies. “The store is a true legacy for us, full of fond memories and brilliant staff that have meant a great deal to us as a business. We’d like to thank all customers, past and present.”
Charlies said that while the closure is the end of a special chapter, the company continues with its Parc-y-Llyn store in Aberystwyth which offers a larger space and wider range of products.
“Our commitment to Aberystwyth remains as strong as ever,” Becky added.
“We hope to continue serving our loyal and valued customers for the next 40 years and beyond as we carry forward the proud legacy of Cambrian Place in our Parc-y-Llyn store.”
