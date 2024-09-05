Also invited to this year’s awards evening were last year’s bursary winners, Katie Jones, Cameron Allen and Ifan Meredith. Thomas Kendall, one of the bursary winners in 2021 also attended the evening and gave a speech about how the bursary enabled him to pursue a career in Occupational Therapy, and subsequently how it supported him to graduate as an Occupational Therapist who was then able to return to live and work in Ceredigion.