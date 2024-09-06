Could people living in and around Aberystwyth unknowingly be sitting on a small fortune?
That’s the question a team of experts from Halls Fine Art will be able to answer when they visit the town to hold a charity antiques valuation day on Friday, September 13 from 11am to 2pm.
The event is being held at Morlan Centre and all the proceeds will go to HAHAV Ceredigion.
The experts hunting hidden treasures are Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist and Alexander Clement, watches, clocks and Asian art specialist and general valuer.
“It has been a few years since we last held a charity antiques valuation day in Aberystwyth, which has always been a happy hunting ground for Halls Fine Art,” said Maryanne. “We are all looking forward to returning to the town to raise money for such a great charity whilst also, hopefully, finding some hidden treasures.
“One of the joys for us, as professional valuers, is that we never know what we are going to see at these events.”
Halls Fine Art has recorded a series of successful results for people living along the Mid Wales coast this year, including a large collection of UK commemorative gold coins which sold for £19,000.