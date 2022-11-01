Chef realises dream by taking over restaurant
Pawel Banaszynski has turned every chef’s dream into reality.
Mr Banaszynski took over the running of Y Gornel cafe on Princess Street in Aberystwyth just six weeks ago.
He said: “As a chef it’s always in the back of your head, the dream of one day owning your own place. When this place became available, it was a split-second decision. ‘We’re going for it.’ It’s become my baby now.”
Mr Banaszynski wasn’t alone in making this decision, he had his family by his side, supporting him along every step of the way – his wife Anita, and daughters Marianna and Milena.
“When we opened we didn’t know which way it would go, especially with the world at the moment – the cost of living crisis was a real worry,” he said.
“But when we finally opened, it was incredible. It’s been so busy ever since the first day. The local community has been really supportive, and many of my old customers have been coming here which has been so nice to see.
“We’re in such a good location, we’re right at the top of the high street, only a minute’s walk away from the castle and the beach. We’re right by SY23 and the market hall.
“I want this to be a place where everyone can come to relax. We stay open later than other breakfast restaurants and cafes so that people can come, even after work, and just relax and have a coffee before going home.”
Mr Banaszynski draws on his many years of experience as a chef in Poland from as young as 15, as well as his 17 years of experience in some of Aberystwyth’s top seafood restaurants.
He offers traditional Polish food, such as Koftas, as well as a variety of locally sourced seafoods.
He also offers a range of familiarly British foods such as the full cooked breakfast, which is one of many meals he said he can happily cook for vegetarians and vegans. He is one of few places in Aberystwyth serving vegan cheese.
“My wife is vegetarian, so I’m used to cooking without meat. Over the last few years, especially as the food has gotten better, and the choices have grown - it has become very easy to make a vegetarian or vegan dish which tastes just as good,” he added.
Mr Banaszynski’s business was supported by a UK Government initiative known as New Skills New Start. The initiative gives Ceredigion County Council the ability to reach out to local people looking for support, which they do through a group called Antur Cymru Enterprise. Their website claims they offer free workshops, one-to-one sessions and access to free retail and trading space within town centres around Ceredigion.
Mr Banaszynski said their help had been invaluable, and wanted to thank Antur Cymru’s project manager, Julie Morgan, in particular for her help.
“When they got involved, things instantly moved in the right direction,” he said.
