A two-year scheme has been set up in a bid to drive agri-tech and food innocation in mid and north Wales.
Growing Mid Wales, Ambition North Wales, M-SParc and AberInnovation have launched the 'Cluster Management Organisation' (CMO).
The CMO will aim to coordinate activities and help with funding for projects.
It also aims to strengthen collaboration between businesses, research institutions, and regional partners to boost innovation and competitiveness in the agri-food and agri-tech sectors.
Carwyn Jones-Evans, Growing Mid Wales, said: "This funding is a significant milestone for the agri-food and agri-tech sectors.
“The CMO will serve as a critical vehicle for bringing businesses, research partners, and funding opportunities together."
Elliw Hughes, of Ambition North Wales, added: “The launch of the CMO is an exciting development which will enable us to harness and maximise the huge potential of the agri-food tech sectors across North and Mid Wales.”
Rhian Hayward, CEO of AberInnovation, commented: "Our goal is to bring businesses and research organisations together to innovate in ways that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable."
Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, added: "The agri-tech cluster we manage is already making great strides, and we look forward to continuing to support the region's brightest innovators."