Concern over temporary closure of post office
CONCERNS have been raised after it emerged that Machynlleth’s post office is to be temporarily closed for four weeks,
In a letter to local customers, the Post Office confirmed that the office situated within the Spar store along Maengwyn Street will be closed for four weeks between Sunday 6 November and Thursday 1 December 2022 in order to undertake building work.
In their correspondence, the Post Office signposted customers to alternative branches in Cemmaes Road and Corris whilst the necessary work would be completed.
The closure has however sparked concern from local Plaid Cymru representatives, who have called on the Post Office to review the decision and look to secure an interim presence for the Post Office in the market town.
Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru Group Leader on Powys County Council, and County Councillor for nearby Glantwymyn ward, said: “Whilst I appreciate the need to close in order to safeguard public safety during any building work, the temporary loss of such vital service from the town for a period of 4 weeks is a cause of significant inconvenience to local residents and businesses.
Machynlleth has already lost its banking services, and subsequently the services and facilities offered by the Post Office are crucial to many. Whilst I acknowledge the location of Post Offices in both Cemmaes Road and Corris, these have limited opening hours, and travel to either can be difficult for the elderly, vulnerable and those limited to public transport.
I would urge the Post Office to consider establishing mobile postal provision in the town in the interim - particularly on market day – to ensure the least possible disruption."
Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales added: “I have already received representations from several constituents who are concerned about the impact this temporary closure is likely to have on local residents and businesses.
“Alongside Cllr Vaughan, I have written to the Post Office with urgency relaying these concerns, and calling for interim measures to be introduced to support the local community whilst the necessary work is undertaken. Machynlleth is an important market town for residents in Montgomeryshire, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, and any work must be undertaken with the least possible inconvenience to customers at this busy time of year.”
