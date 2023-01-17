An Aberystwyth construction firm donated £2,000 as well as presents and toys to regional charities over Christmas.
LEB Construction, which has a warehouse in Llanbadarn Fawr, donated to Bronglais Hospital, foodbanks and Aberystwyth’s Home Café – which opened on Christmas Day to feed the vulnerable.
A company spokesperson said: “Community engagement is vital to us, whether that’s through our work, employing local trades and staff or communicating through social media outlets.
“But we also want to give back, so this year we are delighted to confirm that we have been able to support the following causes.”
It donated £1,000 to Aberystwyth foodbank – neighbours to the firm’s head office – and a ‘great cause’.
The same amount was given to Cardigan foodbank – where the firm is also refurbishing Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi.
Staff also donned festive outfits and presented its pupils with more than 450 chocolate selection boxes.
Home Café – run by philanthropic Ahmet Acikel – opened its doors to 40 people for a free Christmas dinner this year, and LEB Construction helped the effort by providing toys, winter warmers and chocolates.
Staff also visited Bronglais’ children’s ward and handed out presents and chocolates.
LEB managing director Luke Baker said: “Reading this end-of-year message, you will no doubt have picked up that we are extremely proud of our community, where we live and where we work.
“It has been an honour to be able to give back to the community through donations but it’s more important for us to recognise the amazing work that is being done for those less fortunate, from food banks and Christmas meals at Home Café to nurses and doctors caring for children who will spend Christmas in hospital.”