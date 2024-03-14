Businesses in Powys with plans to expand, or secure their future in challenging times, could be eligible for a Growth Grant from the county council.
Sums of between £1,000 and £25,000 are available after a total of nearly £1.1 million was secured by the council, from the UK Government, via the Shared Prosperity Fund.
This money, which can also be claimed by businesses looking to move to Powys, will be available until it has been fully allocated.
A total of £143,000 was allocated during the first window, in November and December last year, and because it proved so popular the council has applied for more funding to boost the pot for the second window to £950,000.
“These grants are being delivered as part of our ongoing commitment to support economic development during difficult times,” said Cllr David Selby, “as part of our wider aim of creating a stronger, fairer and greener Powys.
“We want to help businesses in the county, and those that want to move to here, at all stages of development to sustain, grow and innovate, including through local networks.”
Each grant award will be based on 50 per cent of eligible project costs or a maximum of £5,000 per job created.