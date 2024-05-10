Business looking to supply their goods, works and services to Carmarthenshire County Council are encouraged to attend Procurement & Businesses Surgeries this summer.
Hosted by the council, the events will provide procurement advice, guidance and funding information to suppliers.
The surgeries across the county are aimed at engaging with local small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s), third sector organisations and minority groups.
Procurement and Economic Development Officers will also be on hand to offer information and assistance on current and future trading opportunities, business support and grant funding.
A surgery will be held at the Plough in Llandeilo on 4 June; Cawdor Hall in Newcastle Emlyn on 18 June; Y Gat in St Clears on 2 July and Llandovery Rugby Club on 16 July.
Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr. Alun Lenny said: “Understanding the importance of small and medium sized businesses to our local economy, the County Council encourages local businesses to apply for the opportunity to supply goods, works and services to us.
“Information and advice on how to tender for opportunities with the Council will be readily available at our Procurement & Businesses Surgeries, therefore I urge all SME’s, Third Sector Organisations and Minority Groups to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.”