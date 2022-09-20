Creamery churns out hat-trick of gold awards
A farmer-owned creamery is on top of the world after three of its cheeses won global awards.
South Caernarfon Creameries scooped the hat-trick of gold prizes at the prestigious International Cheese and Dairy Awards 2022 where its Mature White Cheddar, Caerphilly and Red Leicester triumphed against tough opposition.
The accolades crowned a remarkable run of success for the co-operative based in Chwilog, near Pwllheli.
The creamery has also picked up a bumper crop of awards in competitions across the UK, with a glittering haul of 22 gold medals,15 silvers and 12 bronzes.
Other achievements included wins at the Royal Highland Show where it gained golds with mature white cheddar and salted butter, and at Mid Somerset Show where it was victorious with seven varieties of cheese and its salted butter.
Earlier this summer SCC also celebrated a spectacular appearance at the Royal Welsh Show in July, collecting seven gold awards, while the creamery’s Dragon butter stole the show with the Supreme Champion title.
There was more success for its salted butter at the Great Taste Awards where it was awarded one star.
Head cheese grader Shôn Jones said the victories at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards in Staffordshire were an “unmistakable stamp of recognition”.
He said: “It is a real boost commercially as it enhances our reputation for producing supreme products – cheese of a standard to match and surpass any of our competitors around the world.”
“We’ve had a good run over the last few years. But it’s a huge coup for us to gain a hat-trick at the International in the first year when all the shows are back to live format. Then to follow it up by collecting an armful of awards at the Royal Welsh is icing on the cake.
“It’s credit to the hard work which everyone involved puts in to help us make the highest standard of products we can.
“All our farmers adhere to the industry recognised Red Tractor assurance standards for milk production, and our cheese graders are on site constantly grading all our cheese to ensure it reaches maximum potential.”
