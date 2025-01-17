Around 150 talented chefs, front of house staff, apprentices and students from across Wales are showcasing their skills this week at the Welsh International Culinary Championships.
Four coveted national titles will be at stake as well as Skills Competition Wales glory at the WICC which hosts a Castell Howell Food Show for the first time.
The National Chef of Wales final will be contested by 10 chefs.
Sam Everton, a catering lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion, Cardigan, will be bidding to win the Junior and National Chef of Wales competitions in consecutive years.
The finalists will have three hours to cook three courses for 12 diners and the winner will be automatically seeded into the UK semi-final of the Young National Chef of the Year.