An award-winning smoke house is expanding thanks to grant support.
MP Ben Lake recently opened the new workshop and kitchen at Welshhomestead Smokery which has been supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) through the Cynnal y Cardi Fund which is administrated and supported by Ceredigion County Council.
Claire Jesse, founder and owner of the business along with husband Chris, set up Welshhomestead Smokery on a small holding at Maesyffynnon, Penuwch in 2019 and have seen the business grow considerably ever since.
Welshhomestead Smokery have won 13 Great Taste Awards, 2 Meat Management Industry Awards and One World Charcuterie Award across their range of products.
Welshhomestead Smokery were successful in their application for financial support through the Cynnal y Cardi business fund, centrally funded by the UK Government to foster pride of place and improve lifelong opportunities across the UK.
The fund helped them to renovate an existing stone outbuilding to a high end preparation area and kitchen to strengthen their market presence across the UK and beyond.
A new roof was installed, solar panels, new epoxy resin floor, eco wall insulation, the inside walls cladded with plastic food grade cladding, plumbing and electrics renewed, as to ensure an increase in the production area by 300% and creating local job opportunities.
The expansion of the Penwuch processing site will enable a separation of raw and cooked production processes allowing the production of both raw and cooked products to be produced at the same time, potentially doubling their production capacity.
The original food unit will be processing raw only products and the new re-vamped stone barn processing only cooked products. The central room between the two processing rooms acts as a hygiene break and as a storage and distribution hub of finished product. This divide allows the two-production areas to run simultaneously and therefore enable’s a third process area to take place at the same time; labelling of finished products and packing ready for dispatch.
Claire Jesse, owner of Welshhomestead Smokery, said: “The smokery is in a period of scaling up. Working alongside Food and Drink Wales, Cywain and Food Centre Wales and building on our Welsh distribution by working with larger wholesalers we now provide full distribution to the speciality food retail sector across the UK from January 2024.”
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “It’s great to see a local company like Welshhomestead Smokery thriving in our rural areas. The company work closely within their community, employing local bilingual staff, and working with local suppliers which makes a big impact to their revenue totals and their ability to spend within Ceredigion and other areas of Wales. It’s great that they have managed to take advantage of funding opportunities through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Cynnal y Cardi, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.”
For more information regarding Cynnal y Cardi projects visit : Cynnal y Cardi UK Shared - Ceredigion County Council or e-mail the team at : [email protected]