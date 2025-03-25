Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “It’s great to see a local company like Welshhomestead Smokery thriving in our rural areas. The company work closely within their community, employing local bilingual staff, and working with local suppliers which makes a big impact to their revenue totals and their ability to spend within Ceredigion and other areas of Wales. It’s great that they have managed to take advantage of funding opportunities through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Cynnal y Cardi, and we wish them the best of luck for the future.”