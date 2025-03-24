The community group in Cardigan has confirmed that they have already reached a fantastic level of £126,420 in just three weeks since launching the campaign to purchase the old Tabernacl Chapel in Cardigan.
The goal is to raise £150,000 by 31 March 2025 to enable the community of Cardigan to buy the old chapel and turn into a community hub.
During the recent public meeting, Shan Williams of 4CG Cymru explained about the Tax relief incentives that are being developed for the Hwb project and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) that is being discussed with qualified expert accountants. The SEIS scheme once secured can provide 50% tax relief to UK taxpayers. Additional information can be viewed on the Hwb Aberteifi website on www.hwb-aberteifi.org
There have now been two drop-in events at the Awen Teifi shop in Cardigan on Friday the 21 and Saturday the 22 March. Both were very busy events and a total of £23,000 was received from supporting members of the public. The volunteers were also joined by the Senedd member Elin Jones who congratulated the organisers on a great initiative.
In order to buy the old chapel, the project needs to raise £150,000 by 31/03/2025 to exchange contracts with vendors, which is just a few days weeks away. The response to date has been fantastic and the next few days will be a tense period to see if they can get the remaining funds secured.
Anyone interested in knowing more can contact the project on [email protected] or phone the 4CG Cymru office in Pwllhai, Cardigan at 01239 621109.
The Community Loan agreements can also be downloaded on the project website www.hwb-aberteifi.org and on Facebook page - Hwb Aberteifi.
The project volunteers wish to thank Geraint and Sian James at Awen Teifi shop for their kind support in allowing the drop-in sessions to be held at their property.