Gurinder Sidhu, Tŷ Nant’s chief strategy officer said: “The Business and Strategy award is significant to win and we are delighted to be recognised in the company of many very large manufacturing organisations. Tŷ Nant is on a strategy journey to fulfil a vision to be recognised as a super premium water across the world and a leading light for Wales. We will continue to invest in the team and factory in Ceredigion”