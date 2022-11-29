Iconic Ceredigion brand Tŷ Nant has scooped a top industry award for its manufacturing.
The awards sponsored by Sony UK and organised by Make UK, were held in Cardiff to recognise the achievements of companies from across Wales, with the winners now going on to the UK Finals which will be held in London in January 2023.
Tŷ Nant, situated in Bethania, picked up the Business Growth and Strategy award.
With over 30 years of experience, the business was commended for their focus on growth and a clear strategy in building the brand.
Judges said: “With a long history of business growth and excellent brand loyalty Tŷ Nant Spring Water had a drastic downturn in business due to the pandemic and needed something radical to turn it around.
“It has been through sheer hard work and determination with a clear new business strategy, focusing around distribution channels, and renewed commitment from personnel the organisation is now back on track and exceeding its targets”.
Gurinder Sidhu, Tŷ Nant’s chief strategy officer said: “The Business and Strategy award is significant to win and we are delighted to be recognised in the company of many very large manufacturing organisations. Tŷ Nant is on a strategy journey to fulfil a vision to be recognised as a super premium water across the world and a leading light for Wales. We will continue to invest in the team and factory in Ceredigion”
Rohit Moudgil, head of manufacturing sector, HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK is delighted that Tŷ Nant has won the Business Growth and Strategy Award which recognises dynamic growth through a well delivered strategy.
“This award demonstrates the resilience and world class quality of UK Manufacturing in a challenging economic environment. HSBC UK is deeply passionate about UK Manufacturing and stands ready to deploy our global reach and capabilities to support manufacturers of all sizes on their growth journey.
“Congratulations again to Tŷ Nant, the other winners, and to all the nominees of the Make UK Awards on such a fine display of excellence.”
Janis Richards, region director for Make UK in Wales, added: “These awards are a testament to the dynamic companies and individuals working within engineering and manufacturing.
“The sector remains at the heart of creating wealth in Wales and as we rebuild our economy there will be a bright future for companies and individuals that make the most of their talent.”