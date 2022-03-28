Director role for Dylan

Richard Rhodes (right) with an inscribed paperweight from the BH&HPA presented to him by Dylan Roberts, his successor Mid Wales branch director. ( BH&HPA )

A BOW STREET man has been named the new director of a holiday park association.

Mid Wales branch of The British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA), which represents 3,000 holiday, residential, tenting, touring and glamping parks across the UK, has named Dylan Roberts as its new director.

Mr Roberts steps up from his previous role as branch secretary to take over from Richard Rhodes, owner of Plas Dolguog Estates Ltd and a director of Garth Holiday Park, Machynlleth, who had been director since 1999.

Mr Roberts, who lives in Bow Street is a director of Salop Caravan Sites and Bywater Leisure Parks and co-managing director of caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure, which is based in Shrewsbury but has sales centres in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn.

The BH&HPA lobbies and represents members’ interests to government and policymakers at all levels. Its strategy is directed by park owners and managers to provide services tailored to the needs of the industry.

Mr Roberts, who has worked for Salop Leisure for 32 years and has been involved in the industry for 39 years, said: “It’s an honour to represent the Mid Wales branch as director and to sit on the board of the BH&HPA.

“I look forward to serving members in Mid Wales to the best of my ability to ensure that their voices are heard on the main board as the industry continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“It’s important that the association is consulted by governments at all levels when legislation that affects parks is being considered.

“I shall be looking to develop the social side of the branch, providing opportunities for members to meet up, to visit parks and to share ideas and best practice. The BH&HPA seeks to maintain high standards and we are very fortunate here in Mid Wales to have so many top quality parks.”

Praising his predecessor, he said: “Richard has served Mid Wales diligently as director for more than 20 years and has done a sterling job looking after the interests of member parks in the region. I shall endeavour to continue his dedication and hard work to benefit members.”

Mr Roberts is also a director of MWT Cymru and a member of the Caravan and Camping Forum for Wales and the Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum.

A qualified engineer originally from Yorkshire, Mr Rhodes bought Garth Holiday Park after a job he had secured at a technical college in Peru fell through the week before he was due to travel.

He has grown the park from 30 caravans to 149 holiday units which are now run by his youngest son, Edward.

During his time as BH&HPA Mid Wales branch director, Mr Rhodes became closely involved with the David Bellamy Conservation Award Scheme. With his late wife, Diana, he created Grandma’s Garden at Garth Holiday Park which won a gold award and a special award of distinction from the scheme.

“It has been a privilege to be director since 1999 and I have thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “The BH&HPA has expanded and what a good job it has done to bring parks together to network, which is very important.

“I am happy that Dylan will now add to what I have done as director to continue to strengthen the association.”