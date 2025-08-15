Students at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Glynllifon are celebrating outstanding A-level and vocational results for 2025.
Over a quarter of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor students, 26%, achieved the coveted A* and A grades for their A-levels, with 80% of students attaining grades A* to C which is above the national average.
For Level 3 vocational courses, 25% were awarded Distinctions and an impressive 70% achieved Distinctions and Merits.
Learners have secured places at prestigious destinations including Russell Group universities Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, Manchester and Imperial College London.
They are going on to study a variety of subjects including Biological Sciences, Law, Marine Biology, Mathematics, Optometry, Paramedic Science and Physics.
Among them is Olivia Boyd, who is heading to Durham University to study Maths and Physics after gaining A*s in her Further Maths and Physics A-levels, and A in AS Level Computer Studies.
Olivia, who studied at the Pwllheli campus, leaves Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor with an incredible five A*s at A-level, having also achieved the highest grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths in 2024.
She said: “I really enjoyed studying my A Levels at college. I've made a lot of new friends during my time here, and the lecturers are so supportive.
“College has helped me to gain so much independence and I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've had whilst being a student here.”
Olivia’s sister Amelia achieved ABC in her Psychology, English Language & Literature and Biology AS Levels respectively, so was celebrating her results at the same time as her older sister.
Also studying at Pwllheli was Yannick Le Maire, who has been accepted to study Biological Sciences at Imperial College London after achieving A in Maths, A in Chemistry and A in Biology.
Yannick said: “I enjoyed my time at college, the lecturers were very supportive. I would encourage anyone to come to the college to study A Levels, the support is special there."
Jac Fisher is going on to a Degree Apprenticeship in Energy with Cyngor Gwynedd, having studied Level 3 Engineering at the Hafan campus in Pwllheli.
He said: “My time at college gave me the opportunity to make new friends, and gain skills and qualifications that have helped me secure a degree apprenticeship with Cyngor Gwynedd.”
Poppy Jones is going to Cardiff University to study Optometry after achieving A*AA in Biology, Maths and Chemistry at Pwllheli.
She said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at college. It allowed me to study further the subjects I really enjoyed in school and to be taught by tutors who are so knowledgeable in their subject.
“Doing STEM subjects, I spent a lot of time in the labs, which were so up to date. My tutors always went out of their way to give extra material and one-to-one help with anything I struggled with, making fairly stressful subjects remain enjoyable at a harder level.”
Osian Lockett achieved straight Distinctions in his Level 3 Business Diploma at Dolgellau, and is staying in college to pursue a degree in Business Management.
He said: “I couldn't emphasise enough how good the tutors were on the BTEC Business course. The support was exceptional - so much so that I've decided to stay at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Dolgellau to follow a degree course in business.”
Carys Hughes achieved straight As in Maths, Biology and Chemistry at the Dolgellau campus, describing it as “the best educational experience I have ever had”.
She has secured a place studying Biomedical Sciences at The University of Manchester, and said: “I am sure that would not have been possible without the expert help of the science department staff at the college.”
Chayika Jones plans to study Law at the University of Exeter, after achieving ABB in English Language and Literature, History and Law.
The Pwllheli student said: “My time at college over the last two years has been very transformative. I have been fortunate to learn from very supportive tutors who believed in me every step of the way, and to form friendships that have made this journey unforgettable. This environment has helped me grow not only academically, but personally as well.”
Mair Armstrong achieved straight As in Biology, Geography and Design and Technology, and is going to Bangor University to study Marine Biology.
She said: “I really enjoyed my two years in Dolgellau. The staff were always friendly and accommodating, especially of my dyslexia, whilst always pushing me to achieve my best.
“There were some great highlights for me, including a trip to Thailand and the chance to include an extra Photography AS was a fantastic opportunity. I would highly recommend my chosen subjects - fingers crossed they will form a fantastic foundation to a degree in Marine Biology.”
Kaitlin-Louise Jayne Hunt, who studied Level 3 Health and Social Care at Pwllheli, plans to take a year out before going to Swansea University to study Paramedic Science.
She said: “I never thought it would be possible for me to go on to university to study to be a Paramedic, but the support I have received from the staff of the health and care department in Pwllheli has been invaluable, and has shown me that anything is possible.”
Dr Siôn Peters-Flynn, Principal of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, said: “We are so pleased to witness and share in the success of our A-level and vocational students here at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
“This year, 80% of our learners’ A level grades are at A*-C, beating the Wales and UK averages. These results are testament to the hard work of our learners and staff members.
“We wish our learners all the very best as they confidently take the next steps in their career journeys, be it in higher education, apprenticeship or full-time employment. At the same time we look forward to welcoming the next cohort of eager learners in the coming days.”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, the largest provider of Further Education across North Wales.
Across the Grŵp, 76% of students gained grades A* to C, with 24% attaining A* and A grades. In Level 3 vocational courses, 21% were awarded Distinctions (up 4% from last year) with 62% achieving Distinctions and Merits (up 12%).
Glynllifon students are celebrating outstanding success after receiving their vocational results.
In Level 3 vocational courses, 32% were awarded Distinctions, and an impressive 78% achieved Distinctions and Merits.
Among them is Manon Evans, who has secured her place to study at Harper Adams University, after successfully completing her Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture with a triple Distinction*.
She said: “My time at Glynllifon has been very beneficial for me. The standard of education was particularly high, with support from the staff amazing. I enjoyed staying at the Glanrafon hostel, and had a lot of fun socialising with old and new friends.
“I am now moving on to one of the best agricultural universities in the world, Harper Adams University, I am sure this would not have been possible without the support from Glynllifon.”
Fellow Agricultural student Owain Jones also achieved three Distinction* grades, and is heading to Aberystwyth University to study Agriculture.
He said: “As I move on to Aberystwyth University to study agriculture, I would like to thank all the Glynllifon staff from the bottom of my heart for the support I received there during the last two years. The standard of education was excellent, and the whole experience of studying there was one that I cherish forever.”
Martin Jardine, Director of Agri Food, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this year's exam results and are particularly pleased with the number of learners who have achieved Merit and Distinction grades, which reflects their individual hard work and the quality of teaching and learning at Glynllifon.
“We would like to wish all our learners well as they continue to study at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, at University, take on an apprenticeship programme, or move into employment.”
Glynllifon is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, the largest provider of Further Education across North Wales.
Across the Grŵp, 76.4% of students gained grades A* to C, with 23.6% attaining A* and A grades. In Level 3 vocational courses, 21% were awarded Distinctions (up 4% from last year) with 62% achieving Distinctions and Merits (up 12%).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.