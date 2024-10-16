ENGINEERS who built the new Dyfi bridge have picked up an award for their work.
Griffiths took home the George Gibby Award at this year's ICE Wales Cymru Awards for its community engagement during the building of the new bridge.
The George Gibby Award for Community Engagement is presented an individual or organisation who have demonstrated standards of excellence in engagement with the local community in the planning, design, project management and construction of a project. It must demonstrate how it has taken into consideration sustainability - the social, economic and ecological – to ensure future well-being.
This year's winner was the A487 Dyfi Bridge project by Griffiths Engineering.
Chair of the judging panel, John Mather said: “Identifying winners was particularly difficult this year with 28 entries for seven awards. All the projects that we reviewed and assessed were impressive in their own way and we have highly commended some projects that placed community involvement and supporting nature-based solutions front and centre, thereby contributing to the seven goals of the Welsh Government's Well-being of Future Generations Act.”
ICE President, Professor Anusha Shah added: “The commitment to active travel and ambitious net zero targets for Wales cannot be met without the skills and expertise of engineers.”