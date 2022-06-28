Dyfi gin served at Jubilee celebration

Monday 4th July 2022 7:00 am
Share
Bartholomew Broadbent with Dyfi Gin at the British Embassy party in Washington DC to cel-ebrate the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Gin from one of the most celebrated craft producers in the UK, The Dyfi Distillery, was selected to be served at the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Washington DC last week

Dyfi Gin was enjoyed by senior dignitaries and other specially invited guests at a garden party held at the British Embassy, shining a spotlight on Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, who import Dyfi Gin into the USA, said: “It was a real pleasure to introduce people to this world class gin in such a special setting and on such a special occasion.

“Everyone I spoke to thought the quality was breathtaking.”

Operating from within the Dyfi Valley, The Dyfi Distillery is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors.

“It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for thriving independent craft producers, near Machynlleth.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0