Dyfi gin served at Jubilee celebration

Bartholomew Broadbent with Dyfi Gin at the British Embassy party in Washington DC to cel-ebrate the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee

Gin from one of the most celebrated craft producers in the UK, The Dyfi Distillery, was selected to be served at the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Washington DC last week

Dyfi Gin was enjoyed by senior dignitaries and other specially invited guests at a garden party held at the British Embassy, shining a spotlight on Wales’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Bartholomew Broadbent, president of Broadbent Selections, who import Dyfi Gin into the USA, said: “It was a real pleasure to introduce people to this world class gin in such a special setting and on such a special occasion.

“Everyone I spoke to thought the quality was breathtaking.”

Operating from within the Dyfi Valley, The Dyfi Distillery is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors.