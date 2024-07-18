AN Aberystwyth resident has secured a job in the construction industry thanks to the Ceredigion County Council employment team.
Harvey was referred to the Employability Support Team in Ceredigion for support to find work.
Harvey showed enthusiasm towards improving his future and was eager to secure a permanent role in the Construction industry having previously completed his Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry.
However, his lack of work experience proved to be a barrier but with support from his mentor, Delor, it was identified that a paid work opportunity would be a suitable route for Harvey to gain the experience required whilst receiving a wage.
With support from Catherine, the team’s Employment Development Officer, a six-week paid work opportunity as a labourer was secured with Crosswood Property Services (CPS) in Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth.
Harvey undertook the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) training during his placement to obtain his Labourer Card to help him sustain employment in the industry.
Following the support Harvey was successful in being offered employment at Crosswood Property Services.
Harvey’s Mentor, Delor said: “As Ceredigion’s Employability Support Team, we couldn’t be happier for Harvey and the progress he has made throughout his journey. His success showcases the project’s effectiveness in empowering individuals and fostering meaningful opportunities.”