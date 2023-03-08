Mid Wales businesses are invited to an engagement event later this month to discuss growth plans.
Grow - Define - Deliver Together, an engagement event hosted by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, will take place on the morning of 23 March to give the businesses of mid Wales an opportunity to come together and share what they need for the future to meet their business goals.
The event will help businesses understand the support and guidance available in procurement, tendering, recruitment, skills and training.
If you are a Ceredigion and Powys business thinking about your future workforce needs, you can join the event at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells.
Be inspired by other businesses who have faced similar challenges. Network and explore the opportunities around upskilling, training or apprenticeships to help your business now and for the future.
Cllr Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council and Cllr James Gibson-Watt, leader of Powys County Council, jointly said: “Over the last couple of years there has been little opportunity for businesses in mid Wales to get together.
“If you are a business just starting out or even an established business, of any size, and you are unsure of the options that are available to you in recruiting or upskilling staff, then this event is for you.
“Powys and Ceredigion officers will be on hand to share the support and solutions available, for example tendering and procurement.
“We welcome this chance to bring businesses together to help prepare mid Wales for the future.”
Key topics that will be explored include Green Skills and Net Zero; looking at ways to prepare and adapt your organisation and supply chains for the green economy, identifying the green skills your workforce needs to succeed and how these can be achieved.
Emma Thomas, chair of the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership said: “We’re pleased to invite Mid Wales Business Employers to join us at the Grow - Define - Deliver Together event. H
“lp us to understand your barriers to skills and recruitment, enabling the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership to be your voice when and where it matters.
“You will have the opportunity to join a roundtable discussion with fellow employers and experts in the field of employment, skills and training.
“They will be on hand to listen to your needs, and the challenges your businesses are currently facing, and to offer advice and guidance. This is an important opportunity not to be missed.”